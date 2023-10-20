Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Wins Lifetime Achievement Award Extraordinary Leadership Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the McMillan Woods Global Awards

The McMillan Woods Global Awards conferred the most prestigious title for his extraordinary contributions to the respective industry & global economy.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award – Extraordinary Leadership of the Year for the 10th Anniversary McMillan Woods Global Awards , held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. With the theme of an Oscar Night, it is the gathering of the crème de la crème of industrial stewards globally.The Lifetime Achievement Award is the most prestigious award given to an individual who has made extraordinary contributions to their respective industry and has had a lasting impact on the global economy. The award is a testament to the individual's dedication, hard work, and vision.With a distinguished career spanning over three decades across diverse industries and numerous business sectors, his visionary leadership and extensive experience in structured and alternative finance paved the way for global growth and recognition, creating diversified business entities and economic opportunities.Some of the notable recipients of the McMillan Woods Global Awards Lifetime Achievement Award include:●Jackie Chan (Actor, Director, and Producer)●Georgina Hope Rinehart (Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting)●Dato' Seri Dr. Raymond Liew (Founder and Chairman of Top Glove Corporation Bhd.)●Elena Kong May Yee (Executive Chairman of QI Group Holdings Limited)●Dato' Sri Hajah Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin (Singer, Actress, and Entrepreneur)About Dato' Sri Dr Shamir Kumar NandyDato' Sri Dr Shamir is a renowned game-changing entrepreneur, maverick disruptor and innovator par excellence. His business establishments include asset management, property development, legal and financial services, and innovative investment structuring.Renowned for his business acumen, Dato' Sri Dr Shamir embodies unwavering determination and an astute knack for identifying opportunities and conceptualising synergies that drive value creation for his conglomerate and esteemed partners.His expertise and accomplishments in structured and alternative finance led to diversified businesses' global growth and exposure. Dato' Sri Dr Shamir holds full licensure from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom. He was formerly at the helm of Montagu Financial Limited, a UK-based FCA-licensed financial services firm.As the Executive Chairman of GV Corporate Advisory, Dato' Sri Shamir steers a collective experience exceeding 100 years across diverse economic domains. His leadership illuminates a path towards innovative growth and enduring success.___________________________________________________________________________About McMillan Woods Global AwardsThe McMillan Woods Global Awards is an annual award ceremony that recognises and celebrates the achievements of global business visionaries across all industry sectors. The awards are primarily based on the "People's Choice" and are international. Award ceremonies are hosted in Malaysia every year and have attracted participants from a multitude of countries, including Australia, Cambodia, China, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Mauritius, Nepal, Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, United Kingdom & USA.The award ceremony is organised by McMillan Woods Global, a leading international law firm with offices in over 20 countries. For more information on McMillan Woods Global Awards, visitFor media enquiries, please contact:Contact Person: YC WongCompany name: Cleverus Holdings (M) Sdn BhdEmail:Phone: +603-9054 3113Website:Cleverus SEO Company Malaysia

