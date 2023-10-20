(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multiplex Business offers opportunities to start business in just 1 Crore with PKV Smart Cinemas

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This is a big opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start their own business in the entertainment sector. The cinema industry is growing rapidly in India and this is the perfect time to get into this business.PKV Smart Cinemas is a leading player in the cinema industry and has a strong presence in India. The company has a good track record and is known for its quality products and services. The new miniplex franchise model is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to start their own business with a low investment. The return on investment is also very high and the company has a good reputation in the industry.This is a great opportunity for those who want to enter the entertainment business. The cinema industry is growing rapidly and this is the perfect time to get into this business.As per the sources with caputal investment from Rs 1 crore onwards and in the period of 2 months and with required area of 5000 sqft anyone can start a Luxury miniplex business in India. The best part is this business has multiple revenue stream from ticket sales, food sales, advertisement, Public and group event booking and parking.Traditionally, starting a multiplex business required substantial capital investment. Entrepreneurs can now become a part of the thriving multiplex business with a mere investment of 1 Crore Rupees. This investment covers everything you need to establish and run your Luxury multiplex successfully, from setting up the infrastructure to obtaining the necessary licenses and acquiring the latest technology for an exceptional cinematic experience.Luxury Cinemas are the new demand in the multiplex and movie industry. Family, people are avoiding the big gathering and prefering comfort and luxury for movie experience. With PKV Miniplex franchise which offers Super luxury Miniplex segment, upcoming movie multiplex business players can take a lead in the cinema hall industry.

