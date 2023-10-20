Network X Spotlights Top Telecommunications Trends At Industry Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network X returns in October 2023, to explore the biggest trends in the industry, from big tech to ESG as well as fibre and 5G monetisation

- Christopher Lycett, Portfolio Manager from Network XPARIS, FRANCE, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Network X – the world's most comprehensive event for the B2B telco industry – is once again bringing together the biggest names in telco to discuss key challenges facing the industry today, and trends that provide a glimpse of what the future of telecommunications may hold.Running from 24-26 October 2023, the conference will feature a wide range of different keynote sessions, panel discussions, roundtables, analyst addresses, workshops, speaker sessions and presentations. The show will cover some of the biggest issues and topics from the telecommunications industry today, including:Big tech and hyperscalersThrough partnerships, hyperscalers – large cloud service providers that offer computing and storage solutions at enterprise scale – are moving closer to the heart of telco network operations and management, disrupting the existing business model. As the industry develops, we can expect to see hyperscalers play an increasingly pivotal role in all telco computing needs. Not only working together on network transformation and modernisation, but also jointly developing new digital services.The conference will present a variety of sessions dedicated to the big tech in the telco industry, such as the panel discussion, 'Journey from telco to techco with the help of cloud', hosted by Colin Bannon (CTO, BT Business) and Madalina Suceveanu (MD, Mobile & Cloud, Liberty Global).Green networks and sustainabilityAs with many sectors, sustainability is quickly becoming one of the biggest priorities for both operators and solutions providers in the telco industry. Currently, service providers are focused on reducing their carbon emissions. However, to meet their commitments, organisations will need to adapt the way they operate, manage, maintain and upgrade their networks.Network X 2023 will feature several different speaker sessions and workshops looking at green networks, including David Tomalin's (Group CTO, CityFibre) Keynote on 'Meeting corporate ESG and CSR objectives over your fibre network'. Attendees will be taken through areas such as 'fibre's green credentials', 'the digital divide', and 'in-home energy efficiency'.Convergence of fibre and 5GDespite fixed and mobile networks traditionally being deployed separately, many organisations are now encouraging a converged approach to implementation. According to the Fibre to the Home (FTTH) Council Europe, modelling has demonstrated that planning ahead for a 5G-ready FTTH network offers a more efficient investment, as well as reduced civil disturbance. However, the challenge lies in a complex network build and the optimisation of this network.The convergence of 5G and fibre will be another key topic at this year's event, and will be explored at a variety of forums, including the Day 2 Keynote from Mari-Noelle Jégo-Laveissière, Deputy CEO, Orange GroupNetwork securityWith an increasing number of telco organisations investing in cloud-based networks, data privacy concerns are rising. Service Providers have a responsibility to their customers to ensure their networks remain cyber-secure. Organisations must educate themselves to understand the risks facing their public and private networks and implement the necessary security processes and best practices to omit them.As cyberthreats continue to rise, network security will continue to make its way up the corporate agenda for both operators and service providers. The Network X schedule reflects this, with headliner sessions such as 'How to deliver a secure and robust converged network' hosted by Howard Watson (Chief Networks and Security Officer, BT Group). The talk will cover areas including 'the impact of 5G on network security', 'how to protect the exponentially growing volume of data', and 'the concept of managing security across distributed cloud-based estate'.Christopher Lycett, Portfolio Manager from Network X commented:“The breadth of this year's Network X programme highlights the changing state of telecoms and what a pivotal moment it is for the sector. It's currently an exciting time for telcos and we're bringing some of the best industry minds to share their unique insights. The event will offer industry professionals a much-needed deep dive into the most cutting-edge network cloud infrastructure investments, the monetisation of fibre and 5G, the role of emerging tech to meet telco ESG goals, infrastructure security challenges and much more. If you're interested in learning more about the huge range of sessions, the full catalogue of speaking events, roundtables, site visits and workshops can be found on our website.”Dario Talmesio, Research Director, Service Provider Strategies, at Omdia commented:“The telecoms market dynamics today are shifting, with ownership over the network becoming ever more fragmented. With growing private equity investment, divestment of tower assets, emerging neutral hosts, hundreds of FibreCos and the growing role of hyperscalers, the telecoms landscape is shifting across a number of markets. Network X will bring together all these major infrastructure stakeholders. I am very interested to hear their perspectives and what this means for telco strategies in the future.”For more information on this year's Network X event schedule, please visit

