USD 41.4 Billion Business Jet Market To Reach By 2032 | Growing At A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Business Jet Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Business Jet Market by Type (Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Medium Jets, Heavy Jets), by Category (New, Pre-owned): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global business jet market size generated $26.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $41.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Pages :

Prime Determinants of Growth

A growth in air travelers and the launch of new programs on private aircraft are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global business jet market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the initial cost of purchasing a private jet can be in the millions of dollars, which may hamper the business jet market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, advances in technology have resulted in more fuel-efficient engines and the development of lightweight materials, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the business jet market during the forecast period.

Category : Pre-owned Sub-segment to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The pre-owned sub-segment of the global business jet market accounted for the largest share of 54.1% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the pre-owned sub-segment is mainly because pre-owned business jets are highly popular due to their low cost, owing to which people can profit from private jet travel without making a large initial investment. Furthermore, when compared to purchasing new business jets, purchasing a pre-owned plane offers a faster acquisition process.

Type : Heavy Jets Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share During the Forecast Period

The heavy jets sub-segment of the global business jet market accounted for the largest market share of 32.0% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because heavy jets are becoming increasingly popular as the longest-range private jets with large cabins that offer excellent comfort. Additionally, heavy jets can travel at great speeds throughout the entire world.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

Region : North America Market to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The business jet market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 47.1% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to continuous research and development in the United States in the field of noise-cancelling devices. Furthermore, advances in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can improve urban transportation by enhancing journey times.

Leading Players in the Business Jet Market :

Embraer

The Boeing Company

Airbus

Cirrus Aircraft, LLC

Textron Aviation Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Dassault Aviation

Bombardier Inc.

Honda Aircraft Company, LLC

Inquire Before Buying :

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global business jet market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Read More Reports :

Carrier Rocket Market :

Regional Jet Market :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn