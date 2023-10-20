Explosions Rocked Near U.S. Base In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 20 (NNN-SANA) – Explosions were heard in the vicinity of a U.S. military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour, last night.

Citing local sources, the blast was in a U.S. base in the Koniko natural gas field of the province.

Earlier yesterday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, pro-Iran militia launched a drone attack on a U.S. military base in south-east Syria late on Wednesday, which comes amid growing tension between Iranian-backed fighters in Syria and the U.S. forces in eastern Syria.

Believing the U.S. to be complicit in the Israeli military campaign against Gaza, the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iranian-backed militia, deployed two weaponised drones from Syria and one from Iraq to target the U.S. base in the al-Tanf area in Syria's Homs Province.

The UK-based watchdog group said, the U.S. forces intercepted two drones while the third inflicted some damage on the base, though no casualties were reported.

The Observatory said, the Iranian-backed fighters are carrying out these attacks on U.S. bases in eastern Syria, under the banner of“Revenge for Gaza,” with U.S. bases in the area remaining on high alert in anticipation of further assaults.– NNN-SANA