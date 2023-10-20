Areon Testnet Remarks First Month As A Resounding Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Areon Testnet, First Month Recap

With almost 5 Million successful transactions, the chain's impressive transaction speed and performance delighted the testers.

XEWKIJA, MALTA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Areon Network, a revolutionary layer-1 blockchain technology, has successfully counted a month since the initiation of its testnet event on September 20.

- What is a testnet and why it matters

A test environment which usually comes before the launch of a new blockchain. Developers invite users to try everyday transactions on the new chain for free.

For developers, a testnet is an opportunity to spot bugs and errors before the launch. For users, it is a great chance to interact with a chain for free and witness its performance.



- Key highlights

Areon Network had piqued the interest of the blockchain community by announcing up to 100 milliseconds transaction speed and 600,000 transactions in one second.

Understandably, the community was so eager to witness the performance with their own eyes. In fact, 1 million transactions were made in the first week.

Areon's testnet has processed over an impressive number of 4.4 million transactions in 30 days.

Over 355 thousand test accounts and 346 thousand wallets were created by the testers.

These significant numbers reflect the active participation and interest of the community in testing the network's functionalities.

- How to join for free

Areon's testnet is still live. You can participate for free by visiting their official website:

You will need a Web3 wallet, such as Metamask or Trust wallet, to connect to the test network.

Areon Network has prepared a handy video guide for a smooth experience.

Optionally, you can test the Areon Wallet too. It is integrated into the Areon Scan page and allows you to import your testnet account for a comprehensive testing experience.



- What can users expect from Areon's testnet?

Aside from the pleasure of testing the stunning transaction speed, testers receive 'Testnet Points' in exchange for the tasks they perform on the testnet.

These points will be converted into rewards and paid to the testers as a gesture of gratitude by the team.

- What is next for Areon Network?

Areon Network's testnet event has showcased the potential and robustness of the platform. As the event continues, the team looks forward to more participation, feedback, and collaboration from the community.

The team is now eager to collaborate with dApp (decentralized application) developers from the blockchain community.

Developers of these apps will be able to use Areon Chain as their platform, benefiting from its high speed and low transaction fees.

Plus, the full support of the 100K-strong Areon community will be behind them.

For further details and collaboration, blockchain enthusiasts are invited to Areon Network's official community channels:



> Website:

> Discord:

> Twitter:

> Telegram:

> Youtube:

How to Join Areon Network Testnet Event