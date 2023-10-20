Fatal Car And Truck Collision Sparks Fire, Claiming Three Lives In Mansehra

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nasar Zada

A fiery accident in Mansehra led to the tragic loss of three lives when a car collided with a truck, causing a devastating blaze.

At the Mansehra Pano Interchange, a collision between a motorcycle and a truck proved fatal, resulting in three fatalities and one individual sustaining serious injuries. The deceased and injured have been transferred to King Abdullah Hospital in Mansehra.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Warns Officials for Failing to Teach Regional Languages in Schools

Tragically, the victims of the accident were severely burned, making it impossible to recover any identifying information, such as identity cards, to ascertain their identities.

The local authorities have initiated a thorough investigation and identification process. The car was en route from Mansehra to the motorway, while the truck was approaching Mansehra from the motorway.