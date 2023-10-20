S. Korea, US Dms Discuss Deterrence Against N. Korea Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin engaged in discussions regarding the measures to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, as reported by Seoul's defense ministry, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Their phone conversation took place as both parties are preparing to meet in Seoul next month for the annual Security Consultative Meeting, according to the report.

"The two sides underscored the importance of maintaining a strong combined defense posture to deter and respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," the ministry stated.

In pursuit of this objective, they recognized the necessity of further expanding security cooperation between South Korea, the US, and Japan, as outlined in the leaders' Camp David agreement from August, the ministry added.

During the Camp David summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reached an agreement to conduct annual, multi-domain trilateral exercises regularly, aimed at enhancing cooperation.

Austin also reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad" commitment to extended deterrence for South Korea, and both sides agreed to maintain frequent communication on crucial security matters, as per a release from the Pentagon.

Extended deterrence refers to the US commitment to utilize its full range of military capabilities to defend its ally.

The two defense chiefs also concurred on the continuation of in-person talks in Seoul next month during the Security Consultative Meeting and a defense ministerial meeting of UN Command member states hosted by South Korea, as stated by Shin's office. (end)

