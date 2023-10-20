Charity Partners With Local Short-Term Letting Firm For Christmas Fundraiser

(MENAFN- Pressat) Herefordshire clean water advocacy charity, Hope Spring has teamed up with a local short-term holiday accommodation provider The Queen Bee Cabin on a fundraiser to boost the charity's Christmas fundraising effort. The international development charity relies on the Christmas period for a significant portion of the donation it uses to carry out its aim and objective. The charity's main aim is to construct wells and boreholes for communities in dire need of water in West Africa.

The partnership will see The Queen Bee Cabin make a donation of at least £10 for each booking made from the Hope Spring page, and £5 for all other bookings the company made throughout December and January 2024. Fund raised from the partnership is expected to help Hope Spring water fund its first borehole project in 2024.

Seun Olonade, partnership and platform manager for Hope Spring eCards said“we are absolutely delighted with the partnership with The Queen Bee Cabin and the potential to help us hit our fundraising targets this Christmas. Beyond the money raised, the partnership will also introduce our cause to The Queen Bee Cabin guests, who may not otherwise have heard of our water poverty alleviation advocacy”. Ms Olonade invited other organisations that may want to collaborate with her organisation, especially businesses that may want to send corporate Christmas ecard this year to get in touch with her.

Additional information about Hope Spring charity and its water poverty alleviation can be found on their website and their social media pages. Organisations that are interested in partnering with them can reach them via their website.