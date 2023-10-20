Onlinecheckwriter Enhances Check Printing And Financial Management Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Users can easily customize and print checks from anywhere at an affordable price

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter, a leading B2B financial provider, enables businesses and individuals to generate and customize checks , saving users significant expenses and enhancing security. With OnlineCheckWriter's drag-and-drop tool, users can easily add their logos, choose preferred fonts and styles, and customize checks to match their brand's identity professionally. This efficient tool works with any check printer in home and office settings, whether using blank stock paper or regular paper, helping users save more than 80% on check printing costs.

OnlineCheckWriter allows printing payroll checks by letting businesses input employee payroll details and print professional checks with logos and brand names.

OnlineCheckWriter also offers the Positive Pay feature to safeguard businesses from check scams. Businesses can quickly spot suspicious or unauthorized checks by sharing a list of cleared checks with their banks and cross-referencing them with outgoing checks. This feature provides essential protection against fraud, giving users greater financial control.

OnlineCheckWriter has recently introduced new templates for designing and customizing checks. The platform offers various options for check templates like business, personal, payroll, and premium checks. These templates make it fast and easy to create personalized, professional-looking checks.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter, ZilBank, and ZilMoney, is dedicated to delivering innovative payment solutions to adapt to evolving business needs. The platform also offers features like Payroll by Credit Card and Pay by Credit Card to help businesses maintain strong cash flows.

The all-in-one platform is renowned for its user-friendly accounting tools and cost-effective pricing. It is seamlessly integrated with popular accounting software. Apart from checks, the platform offers various payment options, including ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility allows users to select their preferred payment methods for efficient and cost-effective transactions.

OnlineCheckWriter has over 750,000 users and has processed over $50 billion in transactions. Its user-friendly interface and innovative payment services position it as a leading financial technology solution provider poised for global growth and expansion, serving businesses worldwide.

