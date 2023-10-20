Key Players In The Global Wound Treatment Market Focus On Enhancing Product Offerings And Accessibility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Therapy (Instrumental Based Therapy, Platelet Therapy, Others), By Wound Type, By Application, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global wound treatment market is poised for impressive growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness of the importance of wound care and advancements in wound treatment technologies. The market has witnessed substantial growth over the years, primarily attributed to the rising incidence of chronic wounds and the development of innovative wound care products. Stem cell-based wound care products, 3D-printed wound dressings, smart dressings, and bioadhesive wound closure devices are among the latest innovations in wound care.

Key Market Trends:

Chronic wounds represent a significant portion of the global wound treatment market. In the United States alone, approximately 6.5 million people suffer from chronic wounds, resulting in an annual treatment cost estimated between USD 28.1 billion and USD 31.7 billion. This has led to the demand for advanced wound treatment options.Cell-based therapies, including stem cells, fibroblasts, keratinocytes, and endothelial cells, are revolutionizing wound healing. These therapies have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, particularly in cases of chronic wounds that do not respond to traditional wound care.Various alternative wound treatment therapies such as compression therapy, negative wound pressure therapy, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy are being used for different wound types. These therapies are expected to drive the growth of alternative wound treatment therapies in the coming years.

Market Players:

Leading players in the global wound treatment market include 3M Company, ConvaTec Group PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc, Organogenesis, Inc., Coloplast A/S, MiMedx Group, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., among others.

Recent Developments:



Molnlycke Health Care AB launched a new distribution center in the United Kingdom in 2021, strengthening its sales by improving customer access to its products. 3M Company introduced a new adhesive tape, 3M Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape on Liner, 4576, in 2021, with a wear time of around 21 days, enhancing user compliance and cost-effective wound treatment.

Report Scope:

The global wound treatment market has been segmented based on type, wound type, application, end user, and region:

By Type:



Instrumental Based Therapy

Platelet Therapy

Cell Therapy

Wound Dressing Others

By Wound Type:



Subcutaneous Abdominal Wound

Traumatic & Infected Wound

Bilateral Reduction Mammaplasty Wound Others

By Application:



Burns

Ulcers

Cuts & Lacerations Others

By End User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Homecare Others

By Region:



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Europe



France



Germany



United Kingdom



Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea

Australia

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE

