Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win Toss And Opt To Bowl Against Australia

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the World Cup match on Friday.

The match is taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Playing XIs:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz.

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

