Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Sweet Surprise From Al Nassr After Hitting 40-Goal Mark

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM

Last updated: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM

There is no stopping Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Nassr superstar, at the age of 38, is still hitting those goals at will. With 40 to his name, Ronaldo is currently the highest scorer of 2023.

To celebrate this incredible feat, Al Nassr footballers and team management decided to cut a huge cake, which featured Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' celebration. A message on the read: "203 international caps, 127 goals" and "40 goals in 2023".

His teammates came together and presented the cake to the Portuguese talisman on Thursday.

Al Nassr shared a video on social media platform X, see his reaction:

The star player the re-shared the clip, thanking his team.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 40th goal of this year during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this week. He scored two goals in that fixture to guide his side to an emphatic 5-0 win.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker scored the opening goal of the night with a penalty in the fifth minute. Ronaldo netted his 127th international goal just 15 minutes later. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix also found the net for Portugal in that game.

The dominant victory kept Portugal, who have already earned Euro 2024 qualification, at the top of Group J standings with a 100 per cent win record. Having played eight matches in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal have claimed 24 points so far.

Ronaldo's stint with Al Nassr has been quite incredible. Having joined the Saudi Arabian side last season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 31 goals in 36 appearances till now. Ronaldo lifted his maiden trophy at Al Nassr in August this year with the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The triumph also marked Al Nassr's first-ever Arab Club Champions Cup win. Ronaldo scored twice in the final against fellow Saudi outfit Al Hilal to clinch the title at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

Ronaldo has kicked off the current domestic Saudi Pro League campaign on a promising note having registered 10 goals and five assists.

