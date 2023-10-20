Core42, AWS Collaborate To Accelerate Digital Transformation In The UAE

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 20th October 2023 (WAM) -- Core42, a G42 company, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the commencement of a collaborative exploration.

The two companies aim to uncover and unlock a multitude of opportunities for public sector and enterprise customers harnessing the full potential of cloud services and industry-focused digital solutions.

The announcement was officially unveiled at GITEX GLOBAL 2023. This collaboration will be driven by harnessing existing AWS cloud and AI services, and Core42's deep expertise in AI and digital solutions. The MoU was formally signed during a ceremony held at the G42 stand during Gitex.

Talal Al Kaissi, EVP, Chief Product & Global Partnerships, Core42 said,“This collaboration underscores our commitment to drive global digital transformation. We are eager to collaborate closely with AWS to explore and unlock new opportunities for our public and private sector customers, offering them agile and scalable solutions that foster innovation and operational transformation. With AWS' diverse portfolio of cloud services, our goal is to streamline this journey for our customers, help create a resilient digital future and business success”.

Wojciech Bajda, Head of Public Sector, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at AWS remarked, "At AWS, we constantly strive to push the boundaries of innovation, and this collaboration with Core42 exemplifies that commitment. Our primary focus is on empowering our public and private sector clients, equipping them with cutting-edge technology to not only meet but exceed their digital transformation aspirations.”

As part of the collaboration, Core42 will also join the AWS Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. This diverse network features 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries.