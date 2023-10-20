UAE Sends 3 Tonnes Of Meningitis, Influenza Vaccines To Derna

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DERNA, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE sent a plane to Benghazi International Airport in Libya today, carrying 3 tonnes of meningitis and influenza vaccines. The vaccines will be then transferred to the Libyan city of Derna in coordination with the Libyan health authorities.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation announced that the medical shipment includes 90,000 doses of meningitis and influenza vaccines that are enough for 30,000 people. The team is working with the relevant Libyan authorities to secure the required refrigerators, as the food must be shipped at a chilled temperature of 8 degrees Celsius to ensure its safety and proper distribution to the city residents.

Meant to boost community immunity and to provide greater protection for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, this shipment is part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support those affected by Hurricane Daniel.



Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, explained that the latest shipment of aid is part of the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Libyan people in their time of need after the devastating Hurricane Daniel.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Shamsi said that the medical aid will help to improve preventive and precautionary measures, and also reduce the suffering of the families of the victims and missing.

Since Hurricane Daniel struck the Libyan city of Derna, the UAE has been committed to fulfilling its humanitarian duty to the Libyan people. The relief effort includes participation from the ERC, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and Mohamed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.





Hatem Hussein