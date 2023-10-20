Indian Rupee Falls 5 Paise Against Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 83.18 against the US dollar (UAE dirhams 23.10) in early trade on Friday due to unabated foreign fund outflow amid rising crude oil prices.

Negative equity market sentiment and a strong dollar also weighed on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 83.17 against the dollar and then touched the lowest level of 83.20 against the greenback. It later traded at 83.18 against dollar, registering a loss of 5 paise over its previous close.

The rupee's Asian peers declined after the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 5 per cent for the first time since 2007.

Slightly higher-than-expected U.S. headline inflation data, robust U.S. economic data, unfavourable demand-supply dynamics and signals by Federal Reserve officials that interest rates will remain high have fuelled a selloff in Treasuries.

The 10-year U.S. yield came off slightly in Asia trading to 4.96 per cent. Still, it is up nearly 40 basis points in October, that too, despite the Middle East conflict.

Fed Chair Powell on Thursday repeated the message that other policymakers have telegraphed, saying the U.S economy's strength and continued tight labour markets could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation, though rising market interest rates could make central bank action less necessary.

"Powell signalled that rates would be left unchanged at the Nov. 1-2 meeting but could remain 'higher for longer'," Singapore bank OCBC said in a note.

Data out on Thursday indicated that the U.S. labour market continued to defy slowdown expectations. US weekly jobless claims dropped to a nine-month low.

Fed Chair Powell: Slower economic growth may be needed to conquer stubbornly high inflation

