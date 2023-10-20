Market Maker Enabled QSE To Maintain Cohesion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended this week's trading, down by 3.15 percent, losing 318.35 points, compared to the end of last week's trading, to stand at 9,801 points.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), financial advisor at the Group Securities Mohammad Al Kojok said that the geopolitical events that the region is going through continue to have an impact on the performance of the region's stock markets, which all remained in the red zone without exception.

He pointed out that QSE transactions were among the least affected since the start of the aggression on Gaza, and until yesterday's closures as a result of the new tools that were introduced to the market, the most important of which is the market maker program, which helps reduce investors' risks and enables the index to maintain its cohesion.

He described the profitability ratio in the Qatari market as good for many stocks, awaiting further improvement, especially after the financial disclosures are completed and distributions are announced.

In the context of his reading of the stock market's performance, the investment advisor pointed out the decline in all sectors with the transportation sector being the biggest loser at a rate of 6.65 percent and the real estate sector at a rate of 5.06 percent, as a result of the decline in demand.