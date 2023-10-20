Construction, Interior Design Industries Converge At Big 5 Construct And Index Design Qatar Trade Fairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2023 editions of internationally recognised events Big 5 Construct Qatar and Index Design Qatar return to the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) on 23-25 October 2023, held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Bringing together an impressive line-up of industry leaders, the events will showcase a diverse programme of engaging discussions and dynamic debates, addressing the most current and relevant trends, subjects, and urgent issues facing both the global industry and Qatar's business landscape. To attend, register for free today via Index Design Qatar and Big 5 Construct Qatar websites.

Co-located with Cityscape Qatar, the events are set to supercharge opportunities within the regional construction and interiors sectors, as a vehicle for driving forward Qatar's construction industry, forecasted to be valued at $76bn by 2027. Industry professionals, including fit-out contractors, interior designers, retailers, distributors, and high-profile buyers, will meet at Index Design Qatar. Meanwhile, Big 5 Construct Qatar will bring together architects, distributors, contractors, engineers, quantity surveyors, building consultants, property developers, manufacturers, local buyers, and government entities.

Big 5 Construct Qatar will also welcome exhibitors including Qatar Development Bank, Salam Petroleum Services Qatar, Apostoli Daniele Srl Italy, Heypex Qatar and Aamal Readymix.

David Curtarello, General Manager, Midmac Colas Asphalt Company, an exhibitor said:“Midmac Colas Asphalt Company was formed in Qatar in 2016 by Midmac and the Colas Group, a world leader in the construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure, at the forefront of shaping innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the future. We take pride in bringing our expertise to Qatar's infrastructure projects such as the recent Lusail International Circuit racetrack. Our participation at Big 5 Construct Qatar serves as a pivotal platform for engaging with key stakeholders and we are enthusiastic about the prospect of expanding our local presence. Our goal is to establish meaningful connections by introducing cutting-edge products and sustainable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our customers.”

As part of Qatar's National Vision 2030, the country has committed to $16 towards investment plans for infrastructure and real estate projects by 2025. Within this is a pledge for sustainable and innovative construction practices, that has opened a new avenue for green technologies and sustainable solution focused companies.

Speaking at Big 5 Construct Qatar's CPD Certified Industry Talks, Azhan Hasan, Advisor-Climate Change & Sustainability, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Qatar, comments:“As we gather here at Big 5 Construct Qatar, it is imperative to recognize the future of Qatar's construction sector hinges not only on its ability to build, but on its commitment to decarbonize, promote environmental sustainability, and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors. The climate crisis knows no borders, and the industry must come together to transform the construction landscape, infusing it with innovation, resilience, and a commitment to the environment.”

Abdulrahman Mchaweh, Project Management Advisor, Public Works Authority Ashghal a speaker said:“At Big 5 Construct Qatar, I am honoured to share our vision of a future where innovation, sustainability, and excellence converge in every construction endeavour. In the industry, automation and project management transformation have become the cornerstones of project excellence. Through this, we aim to not only meet but exceed our goals, ensuring that every project we undertake is a testament to innovation, efficiency, and excellence.”

Similarly, Index Design Qatar will host leading industry companies including; Al Rughaib Furniture, Tahboub Wooden Industries, Shift GroupQatar, Woodpecker for Décor, El Kafoury Group. Mallika Rao, Brand Manager at Zuma DesignConsultants, exhibitor, comments:“At Zuma Design, we believe that design is at the heart of everything we do. It's not justabout aesthetics but about func-tionality, sustainability, and thepower to transform spaces. Index Design Qatar aligns perfectly with our values and goals, allowing us to share our perspective with a diverse audience of industry professionals, designers, and enthusiasts on the evolving trends and challenges in the design industry.”Coming to Doha is also Index Design Talks, having become a cornerstone of the regional design calendar in Dubai, it encourages networking and meaningful conversations by its passionate interior design community.

The program will focus on key technical, aesthetic, market, and strategic issues, as well as dynamics affecting the industry. Moen Azmi, Executive Director, Arab Engineering Bureau (AEB) Qatar, speaker at Index Design Talks comments:“In a captivating behind-the-scenes glimpse, we will unveil the remarkable story of Thumama Stadium's creation. From visionary design to ground-breaking engineering, we will delve into the challenges, innovations, and passion that shaped this iconic arena. Stay tuned for an exclusive look at the making of a World Cup masterpiece. Join us in celebrating this architectural marvelat Index Design Qatar.”With Qatar's economy on a robust upward trajectory, projected to achieve a remarkable4.9% GDP growth in 2023, courtesy of the ambitious Vision2030 development initiatives, this year's Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar act as an important platform to drive the exponential expansion of prospects in the local construction and interior design industries.