Rising Demand For Potassium Iodide: Nutraceutical And Pharmaceutical Industries Drive Market Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potassium Iodide Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global potassium iodide market is on a growth trajectory, with a projected expansion of USD 267.11 million during the period 2022-2027.
This growth is set to accelerate at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.36%, driven by a range of factors highlighted in a comprehensive market analysis report. The report encompasses market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 leading vendors in the potassium iodide industry.
Market Dynamics:
The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and the overall market environment. Key drivers propelling the potassium iodide market include the rising demand for potassium iodide from the nutraceutical industry, the high demand for thyroid-blocking agents, and the growing industrial applications of potassium iodide.
Market Segmentation:
The potassium iodide market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type:
By Application:
Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Polymer Food and feed additives Others
By Geographical Landscape:
APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa
Emerging Trends:
The study identifies the high demand for laboratory reagents as a prime driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-commerce and the increasing use of food additives are expected to generate substantial demand within the market.
Report Highlights:
The report on the potassium iodide market provides comprehensive insights, including:
Potassium iodide market sizing Potassium iodide market forecast Potassium iodide market industry analysis
Key Vendors:
The report spotlights key industry players in the potassium iodide market, including:
Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. American Elements Crystran Ltd. Deepwater Chemicals Inc. FCHEM FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd. GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd. HEBEI CHENGXIN CO. IodiTech Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Merck KGaA Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd. Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Animal Pharmaceuticals Electronic Chemicals Feed Additives Potassium Iodide Related Links
Potassium Iodide: Global Strategic Business Report Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2023 Global Electronic Chemicals Market Outlook to 2028
MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107275722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.