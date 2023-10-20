Mechanical Seals Market Set To Surge, Forecasted To Grow By $1.68 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mechanical Seals Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global mechanical seals market is poised for robust growth, with a forecasted expansion of USD 1,678.96 million during the period 2022-2027.

This growth is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%, driven by various factors outlined in a comprehensive market analysis report. The report covers market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, encompassing approximately 25 key vendors in the mechanical seals industry.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and the overall market environment. Key drivers fueling the mechanical seals market include the surge in aftermarket sales, the increasing adoption of renewable energy solutions, and the promotion of environmental compliance within industries.

Market Segmentation:

The mechanical seals market is segmented as follows:

By Type:



Pump seals

Compressor seals Mixer seals

By End-user:



Oil and gas

General industries

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

Water and wastewater treatment Construction and others

By Geographical Landscape:



APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

Emerging Trends:

The study identifies the emergence of additive manufacturing as a prime driver of mechanical seals market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing popularity of IoT for mechanical seals and advances in material science related to mechanical seals are expected to drive substantial demand within the market.

Report Highlights:

The report on the mechanical seals market provides comprehensive insights, including:



Mechanical seals market sizing

Mechanical seals market forecast Mechanical seals market industry analysis

Key Vendors: The report highlights key industry players in the mechanical seals market, including:



A.W. Chesterton Co.

Aesseal Plc

Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd.

Avon Seals Pvt. Ltd.

EnPro Industries Inc.

Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems LLC

Flowserve Corp.

Freudenberg SE

Hefei Supseals International Trade Co. Ltd.

Kaman Corp.

Leak Pack Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Meccanotecnica Umbra S.p.A.

MICROTEM Srl

Ningbo BeTong Mechanical Seals Factory

PPC Mechanical Seals

Quba Seals India Pvt. Ltd.

Saisi Mechanical Seal Co. Ltd.

Smiths Group Plc

Tenneco Inc. Trelleborg AB

