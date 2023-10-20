Hosts Qatar Thump India For Second Straight Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Qatar recorded their second straight victory at the Asian Men's Handball Qualification for 33rd Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024 outclassing India 48-14 at Al Duhail Arena yesterday.

Qatar, who recently won their third consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, defeated China in their first match on Wednesday.

In other matches yesterday, South Korea emerged as 29-27 winners against Saudi Arabia while UAE edged out China 31-30 after an exciting contest.

Iran also bagged a thrilling 29-28 victory over Kuwait while Japan defeated Bahrain 27-26.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan Club youth team offered valuable prizes such as iPhones, iPads and airline tickets to fans attending Qatar's match. The youth side had earlier called on fans to support Al Annabi in the event.