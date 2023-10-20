Sanna Guides Equinoxe To Al Hamla Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wathnan Racing-owned Equinoxe stole limelight at the Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday clinching the prestigious Al Hamla Cup title after registering an impressive victory under Alberto Sanna.

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) second meeting also produced exciting action with eight titles decided at the popular racing venue.

Equinoxe, trained by Alban Elie De Mieulle, looked a class apart as the six-year-old prevailed over Balzac, ridden by Soufiane Saadi, by over three lengths in the 1500m local thoroughbred conditions. Szczepan Mazur rode Buraq to third place in the QR120000 feature.

Chairman of the Asian Equestrian Federation and QREC Vice Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiya handed trophy and top prize of QR68,400 to the Al Hamla Cup winners.

Earlier, Hamad Al Jehani-trained Posuelo Py clinched a thrilling neck victory over AJS Berline to seal the Purebred Arabian Conditions crown. Tomas Lukasek rode the five-year-old bay in the 1400m race.

Al Shaman emerged as the winner in 1500m Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 after Arnaud De Lepine steered the nine-year-old gelding to over a length win with On The Line finishing runner-up.

Trained by Rashid Al Jehani, Prodigious Blue under Carlos Henrique prevailed over Sayyal to claim Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 victory by three-and-a-half-length.

Also yesterday, Muanis Al Siyabi piloted Khaheel Alain to a two-and-a-half length win in Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 for trainer Khalifa Hamed Nasser Al Sawai.

Khalifa Hamed Nasser Al Sawai-trained Balefire, ridden by Muanis Al Siyabi, also secured a convincing victory winning the 1400m Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Class 5) by four-and-a-half length.

Lukas Delozier, who rode Keel Bay to Al Ghariya Cup triumph on Wednesday, kicked off action yesterday leading Fayq Al Shahania to Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate victory.

The race was followed by Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate contest which saw De Mieulle-trained Razy with Saadi in the saddle being fastest in 1500m run.