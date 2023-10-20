Abu Dhabi Government Showcasing Innovative Projects On 4Th Day Of GITEX

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Government's participation at GITEX Global 2023 has revealed several projects and initiatives that use advanced technology to provide and deliver digital solutions.

On the fourth day of the event, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has implemented the T-Sat methodical training system, which unifies professional forms linked to the four stages of the original system approved by the armed forces. The forms use data pulled from various sources to appear in approved reports.

The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) launched Insights and Foresights Platform (2.0), providing decision-makers with dependable analytics.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has launched AI tool ChamberGPT, which uses natural language processing (NLP) technology to help members communicate with the Chamber platform in a more natural and intuitive way.

In addition, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has showcased a further number of ongoing innovations at the event, which include the Fair Game App, developed by Abu Dhabi Art, which provides a unique gaming experience for art enthusiasts; the Candidacy Electronic System for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, which aims to create a sustainable platform for the literary award; and the Virtual Tour in Qasr Al Watan Library, which provides visitors with a 360-degree viewing experience.

The continued demonstration of technological advances by Abu Dhabi Government entities throughout GITEX Global 2023 contributes towards supporting digital transformation within the emirate, promoting transparency and further enhancing access to government services.