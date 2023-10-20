Global Media Congress Will Help Bring World Nations, Peoples Further Closer: Chilean Envoy

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

By Binsal Abdulkader

ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The upcoming Global Media Congress will help expand the existing cooperation between Chile and the UAE in media sector, which will contribute to strengthening the overall bilateral relations, especially people-to-people ties, Patricio Diaz Broughton, the Chilean Ambassador to the UAE, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“The media cooperation can break prejudices, false impressions, and correct misleading information about the cultures, political and social developments among our countries. All that can decisively contribute to strengthening bilateral relations,” he said.

In that way, the envoy added, the Global Media Congress, as a platform for forging partnerships and cooperation among media outlets across the world, will contribute to bolstering relations between world nations and peoples.

2nd edition of GMC

He made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC.

The first edition of the GMC in November 2022 under the theme“Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,” had attracted over 13,500 visitors.

The global event featured an exhibition, more than 30 debates and workshops, and over 162 globally renowned speakers. It was attended by more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries, as well as over 1,200 media experts, specialists, and influencers from six continents.

Chile-UAE media relations

The Chilean Ambassador said he expects high participation of Chilean media outlets in the second edition of the GMC.

An Emirates News Agency (WAM) delegation, led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, visited several media establishments in Chile in May 2022, as part of a Latin American tour to promote cooperation in news exchange.

The visit was part of WAM's keenness to create partnerships with media outlets in Latin America and build a wide network of strategic work relations with international media players.

The delegation visited the headquarters of Santiago-based Canal 13, which is the second oldest TV channel in Chile.

The delegation was briefed about the work of the channel, which began broadcasting in 1959 and is the only South American television station that is currently an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union.

The WAM officials visited the headquarters of the National Television of Chile (TVN), which began broadcasting in 1969, as well as the headquarters of the newspaper, La Tercera, which was founded in 1950.

The delegation paid a visit to the headquarters of the Mega TV network and the headquarters of Chilevision, which was founded in 1959.

During the visit, the WAM delegation signed an agreement with Chilevision to enhance cooperation in news exchange.

The WAM delegation then visited the headquarters of Radio Bio-Bio to discuss opportunities to enhance the cooperation.



