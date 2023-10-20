Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the Prime Minister of Singapore HE Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the summit of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held today in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and aspects of enhancing them in various fields were discussed.

Furthermore, the most prominent topics on the agenda of the Summit of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegation.

On the Singaporean side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.