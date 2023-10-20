Amir Meets British Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom HE Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the summit of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held today in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the interview, the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them were reviewed, in addition to developments of common interest regionally and internationally, especially related to developments in the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The most prominent topics on the summit's agenda were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. On the British side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies senior officials.