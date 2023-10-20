Amir Participates In GCC-ASEAN Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated on Friday in the summit of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) which was held in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The summit was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, Their Royal Highnesses the princes, Their Excellencies, members of the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organizations, and guests of the summit.