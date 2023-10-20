QCB Governor Meets France Ambassador

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations in banking and finance, as well as strategies for strengthening these ties.

