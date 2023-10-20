QCB Governor Meets France Ambassador


10/20/2023 4:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations in banking and finance, as well as strategies for strengthening these ties.

MENAFN20102023000063011010ID1107275560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search