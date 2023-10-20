Video Story: Colombo's City On The Sea Has Answers For Sri Lankans' Dreams

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, October 20: Foundations are being vigorously laid for a brand new city in Colombo- the“City on the Sea”. Being built on 269 hectares of land reclaimed from the sea by the China Harbour Engineering Company, the Colombo Port City is to be an ultra-modern and swank Financial City in downtown Colombo, abutting the equally charming remnants of Colonial-era buildings.

The video made by New China's talented team looks at the past, the present and the future through the eyes of Sanjeewa Fernando, a poor fisherman from the coastal village of Puttalam, his son, and a Sri Lankan engineer in the Post City project who had come back from the Middle East to work in his own country. For all three, the Port City holds a tremendous personal promise, and for Sri Lanka, an era of unprecedented national prosperity.

According to the Sri Lankan media, Colombo Port City, now re-christened as Colombo Financial City, is meant to attract foreign investment of US$ 8 billion and generate 40,000 jobs.







As New China says:“From the past, through the present, and into the future, an unprecedented city is rising from the sea. The“City on the Sea” bears the aspirations of many Sri Lankans to develop their homeland and realize their dreams. It's also an embodiment of the new practice of sustainable urban development under the Belt and Road Initiative.”

