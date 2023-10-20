Invitation To Presentation Of Scatec ASA's Third Quarter Results 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 20 October 2023: Scatec ASA will release its third quarter results on Thursday 2 November 2023 at 07:00 am (CET).
A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec's headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website , or Scatec webcast Q3 2023 .
MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107275552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.