Invitation To Presentation Of Scatec ASA's Third Quarter Results 2023

Oslo, 20 October 2023: Scatec ASA will release its third quarter results on Thursday 2 November 2023 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec's headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website , or Scatec webcast Q3 2023 .

