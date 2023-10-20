RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


10/20/2023 4:16:52 AM

Auction date 2023-10-20
Loan 1061
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0011281922
Maturity 2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,900
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 15
Number of accepted bids 8
Average yield 3.033 %
Lowest yield 3.030 %
Highest accepted yield 3.037 %
% accepted at highest yield 15.38

Auction date 2023-10-20
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,550
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 3.014 %
Lowest yield 3.014 %
Highest accepted yield 3.014 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00


Auction date 2023-10-20
Loan 1056
Coupon 2.25 %
ISIN-code SE0004517290
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 300 +/- 300
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,230
Volume sold, SEK mln 300
Number of bids 16
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 3.026 %
Lowest yield 3.020 %
Highest accepted yield 3.028 %
% accepted at highest yield 66.67



