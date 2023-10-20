DSV, 1063 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1063

On 25 July 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1047.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded. The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-59 2,885,000 1,315.64 3,795,612,968 60: 16 October 2023 52,000 1,256.92 65,359,840 61: 17 October 2023 54,000 1,230.05 66,422,700 62: 18 October 2023 55,000 1,174.26 64,584,300 63: 19 October 2023 6,880 1,164.59 8,012,379 Accumulated trading for days 1-63 3,052,880 1,310.24 3,999,992,187

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 8,225,900 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 3.76% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on dsv.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

