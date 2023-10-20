Rising Demand For Clean Air: Air Filter Market Thrives On Air Quality Concerns In HVAC Systems

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Filter Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The air filter market is expected to experience substantial growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 6,809.42 million during the period from 2022 to 2027. This anticipated expansion is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 6% throughout the forecast period, as revealed in the latest market report.

The comprehensive report on the air filter market offers an extensive analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key companies.

Key Market Drivers:



Increasing Number of Data Centers: The proliferation of data centers is a major driver of the air filter market. Data centers require efficient air filtration to maintain optimal operating conditions for their equipment.

Growing Air Quality Concerns in HVAC Systems: Rising concerns about air quality have led to increased demand for air filtration in HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems in various applications. Demand from the Automotive Industry: The automotive industry is a significant contributor to the demand for air filters. Vehicles rely on air filters to ensure clean air intake, which is crucial for engine performance and emissions control.

Market Segmentation:

The air filter market is segmented based on end-users, including:



Commercial

Industrial Residential

Additionally, it is categorized by type:



Dust collectors

HEPA filters (High-Efficiency Particulate Air)

Cartridge filters Others

The geographical landscape divides the market into:



APAC (Asia-Pacific)

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

Vendor Analysis:

The report includes an in-depth vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 leading companies in the air filter market. Some of the key companies mentioned in the report are American Air Filter Co. Inc., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Cummins Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Dyson Group Co., Filtration Group Corp., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, United Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

