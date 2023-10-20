Aver Europe Announces New Additions To Its Nureva Collaboration Product Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVer & Nureva partnership

AVer Europe is thrilled to announce the addition of new products to its collaboration with Nureva Inc., a pioneer in audio conferencing technology.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., the award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of new products to its collaboration with Nureva Inc., a pioneer in audio conferencing technology. Building upon their successful integration efforts, AVer and Nureva have reached new heights by seamlessly combining AVer's cutting-edge visual products with Nureva's state-of-the-art audio solutions to create an unparalleled, comprehensive audio-video experience.

"The collaboration with Nureva brings transformative changes to our product line. With enhanced voice-tracking capabilities, our cameras now follow active speakers dynamically, reshaping digital presentations. This innovation enables seamless, immersive communication experiences for our customers."

- Jose Rincon, Senior Product Manager at AVer Europe

The latest collaboration has given birth to a remarkable suite of products that effortlessly blend AVer's professional and AI auto tracking cameras with Nureva's HDL410 and HDL310 audio conferencing systems, resulting in an all-encompassing solution that sets new standards in audiovisual integration.

The hallmark of this integration lies in AVer's PTZ Link software, which now boasts enhanced voice-tracking capabilities. This sophisticated software can now dynamically steer AVer's cameras with pinpoint precision towards the active speaker, thereby ensuring optimal visual coverage of the ongoing conversation. This technology revolutionizes the way performances are digitally shared and recorded.

"Our continuous partnership with Nureva sets new standards in audiovisual integration, offering immersive communication experiences. By combining AVer's cutting-edge visual technologies with Nureva's state-of-the-art audio solutions, we are ensuring that our customers receive the best possible AV solution for their specific needs."

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

This expanded partnership showcases AVer and Nureva's unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and customer-centric solutions. Together, they are redefining the audiovisual landscape and revolutionizing how organizations approach presentation technology.

Nancy Knowlton, CEO of Nureva, expressed her excitement about this strategic partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with AVer to deliver the precise camera tracking capabilities our mutual customers demand. With Nureva's Microphone MistTM technology and AVer's expertise, we are setting new standards that were previously attainable only with traditional Pro AV solutions."

For more information, please see:

AVer Pro AV Cameras:

AVer PTZ Link Software:

Nureva® HDL410 Audio Conferencing System:

Nureva HDL310 Audio Conferencing System:

Microphone Mist Technology:

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Nureva

Nureva Inc. is a technology-rich private company that makes it refreshingly easy for IT teams to equip meeting and learning spaces with great audio. Every Nureva® system is powered by the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills rooms with thousands of virtual microphones so voices are picked up everywhere, no matter where people sit, move or face. The technology also features continuous autocalibration, noise reduction, position-based gain control and simultaneous processing, providing remote participants with a clear, reliable listening experience. Nureva's award-winning product line offers a variety of solutions that include the HDL310 and HDL410 audio conferencing systems which deliver pro AV performance in large and extra-large rooms without the cost and complexity associated with traditional pro AV solutions. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow the company on LinkedIn at Nureva Inc.

Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube