Grand Opening Of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy In Pasadena

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men , center, and distinguished guests are poised to cut the ribbons during the grand opening celebration of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy on Saturday, Oct.,14, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.

L: Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo rings the Bell of World Peace and Love in celebrating the grand opening of Tai Ji Men Pasadena Academy. R: Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze presents the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to the former president of Croatia Ivo Josipović.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze presents the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to the former prime minister of Lesotho Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili (left photo) and the fifth president of Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Thomas Aquinas (right photo).

Tai Ji Men showcases a captivating fire phoenix dance symbolizes rebirth, inspiring individuals to remain hopeful and courageous when confronting challenges, allowing them to transform and embark on a new chapter in life!

The cultural performance contains martial arts and allows guests to experience the extraordinary momentum of ancient martial arts menpai with joy.

Harmonious Fusion: A Cultural and Martial Arts Extravaganza with Distinguished Guests Sharing Good Wishes

- Ivo Josipović, former President of CroatiaCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contacts of Tai Ji Men Qigong AcademyJennifer Hong (408) 896-8985Lily Chen (626)202-5268Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy celebrated the grand opening of its academy in Pasadena on October 14, 2023, with former heads of state, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, scholars, community leaders, and local residents in attendance.Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo attended the event, extending a warm welcome to Tai Ji Men's presence in the city and underscored the significance of embracing cultural diversity and inclusion. He rang Tai Ji Men's Bell of World Peace and Love and stated,“I wish for peace for all the world and all people of the world!"In addition to Mayor Gordo, Tai Ji Men welcomed a multitude of distinguished guests, including Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, President of Trinidad and Tobago (2013-2018); Ivo Josipović, President of Croatia (2010-2015); Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili, Prime Minister of Lesotho (1998-2012 & 2015-2017); Abdessattar Ben Moussa, 2015 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate; George Herrera, Representative of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma; Jimmy Wu, Deputy of LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Arcadia Councilmember Eileen Wang; Xiao Cui Liu, President of International Martial Arts Federation, and others. Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, extended a special invitation to the distinguished guests to join in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, bearing witness to this historic moment.Tai Ji Men also received congratulatory letters and video messages from influential leaders, thanking the academy for its positive contributions to the community and the world. These leaders included Members of Congress Linda Sánchez and Ted Lieu; California State Senator Bob J. Archuleta; California State Assembly Members Chris Holden and Freddie Rodriguez; Pasadena Councilmembers Justin L. Jones and Tyron Hampton; Mayor Javier John Dutrey, Mayor Pro Tem Tenice Johnson, Councilmembers Bill Ruh, Corysa Martinez, and Ben Lopez of the City of Montclair; and Temple City Mayor William Man, etc.The opening ceremony was a cultural extravaganza, from welcoming the guests with joyful drums and cymbals to a feast of martial arts that featured the essence of an ancient culture of over 6,000 years. Ivo Josipović, former President of Croatia, said, "I have never really seen so many smiles. I've never seen so many eyes full of love and optimism.”In response to increasingly frequent disasters across the globe, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze led the attendees to do a 60-second silence to pray for themselves and the world. Tai Ji Men showcased a presentation titled“Children from Heaven,” sending its sincere wishes for the betterment of the world.Tai Ji Men also presented the "Fire Phoenix Dance." The performance symbolizes rebirth, inspiring individuals to remain hopeful and courageous when confronting challenges, allowing them to transform and embark on a new chapter in life!Local Pasadena residents were thrilled to see the originally deserted and empty building became anew, and many brought their families to attend this significant event. Ginger Berglund, who lives close to the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy, offered her thanks, saying,“We have watched you put in all the work outside the building and all around the property. And it really has made our hearts feel very happy. So we want to congratulate you today and wish you all the best of success in the neighborhood. We look forward to being your neighbors.”About Tai Ji MenTai Ji Men is an international non-profit cultural organization deeply rooted in Tao traditions, passed across the generations, as a source of wisdom and guidance. It is dedicated to preserving the culture of Tai Ji Men and enhancing the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of people worldwide. In the year 2000 and 2001, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men, established two academies in Walnut and Cupertino, California respectively, and two more academies, one in Pasadena and the other in Santa Clara will open in October. Over the past two decades, Dr. Hong has led delegations from Tai Ji Men and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) to travel across six continents, propagating a culture of conscience, love, and peace.Dr. Hong played a pivotal role in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience. In recognition of the astounding 1.2 million service hours dedicated by Dr. Hong and FOWPAL members to the nation, he was bestowed with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the office of President Joe Biden in March of this year.

JENNY HSIUNG

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy

+1 650-804-5869

email us here

Glowing Rose Garden