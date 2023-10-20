Rieter Investor Upate 2023


10/20/2023 4:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Rieter Investor Upate 2023
20.10.2023 / 06:31 CET/CEST

Attached please find our latest media release . The media and investor presentation can be found at:

Media kit


Kind regards,


Relindis Wieser
Head Group Marketing & Communication

Rieter Management AG . Klosterstrasse 32 . P.O. Box . CH-8406 Winterthur
T +41 52 208 70 45 . F +41 52 208 70 60
.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Rieter Holding AG
Klosterstrasse 32
8406 Winterthur
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 208 7171
Fax: +41 52 207 7060
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: CH0003671440
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1753369


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN20102023004691010666ID1107275507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search