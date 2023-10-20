Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Invitation to Dufry's Q3 Trading Update 2023

20.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Q3 Trading Update 2023 Video Conference Webcast:

Thursday, 02 November 2023

at 14 CET

Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Presentation and Video Conference

The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website . A playback option will be available there until 02 December 2023.

Participants will be able to access via phone by pre-registering here . You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to . The Q&A will be possible via phone and webcast.

News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its Q3 Trading Update 2023 on 02 November 2023 at 06 CET with the presentation available on Dufry's IR website .

For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 79 461 23 34



DUFRY GROUP – LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary Travel Experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders.

Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufry's business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity.

To learn more about Dufry, please visit

