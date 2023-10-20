EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Research Update

Montega AG includes Cantourage Group SE in its coverage with 'Buy'

20.10.2023 / 08:10 CET/CEST

Montega AG includes Cantourage Group SE in its coverage with "Buy" Berlin, October 20, 2023 – Research house Montega AG, Hamburg, initiated coverage on Cantourage Group SE

(hereinafter "Cantourage", ISIN: DE000A3DSV01, ) in a report published yesterday. Montega rates the Cantourage share with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of EUR 10.50. Further information is available at .

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its“Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol“HIGH”. For further information:



Press contact at Cantourage:

Stefanie Frey

Tel. +49 (0)30 4701 350 - 50



