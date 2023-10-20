EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Temporary Suspension

Abivax announces temporary trading halt of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris

20.10.2023 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Abivax announces temporary trading halt of its ordinary shares on Euronext Paris PARIS, France, October 20, 2023 – 08:45 a.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“ Abivax ” or the“ Company ”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, announced today that trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“ Euronext Paris ”) will be temporarily halted, at the Company's request, from the opening of the market at 9:00 a.m. CEST. This trading halt takes place in the context of the initial public offering of the Company's American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) on the Nasdaq Global Market (the“ Global Offering ”), in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and for the commencement of trading of the Company's ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market. This suspension will be effective until a new communication is released by the Company. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume today, October 20, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. (CEST), which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol“ABVX.” *** About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the U.S., Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Contacts: Abivax Communications

Regina Jehle



+33 6 24 60 69 63 Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy



+1 847 987 4878 *** Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed Global Offering, including: the timing and completion of the trading halt on Euronext Paris. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in the Company in any country. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two versions of the press release, the French language version shall supersede.

Disclaimers This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions. A French listing prospectus comprising (i) the 2023 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel 2023) filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (“ AMF ”) on May 4, 2023, under number D.23-0394, as amended by a first amendment filed with the AMF on September 29, 2023 under number D.23-0394-A01, as completed by a second amendment to such 2023 Universal Registration Document, which will be filed with the AMF, and (ii) a Securities Note (Note d'opération), including a summary of the prospectus, will be submitted to the approval by the AMF and will be published on the AMF's website at . Following the filing of the second amendment to the 2023 Universal Registration Document with the AMF, copies of Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document, as amended, will be available free of charge at the Company's head office located at 7-11 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France. European Economic Area In relation to each Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a“ Relevant State ”), no offer to the public of ordinary shares and ADSs may be made in that Relevant State other than: to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined under Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation; to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified investors as defined under the Prospectus Regulation), subject to obtaining the prior consent of the representatives for any such offer; or in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, provided that no such offer of the securities shall require the Company or any of its representatives to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this provision, the expression an“offer to the public” in relation to the securities in any Relevant State means the communication in any form and by any means presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any securities to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase any securities, and the expression“ Prospectus Regulation ” means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, as amended. France The securities have not been and will not be offered or sold to the public in the Republic of France, and no offering of this prospectus or any marketing materials relating to securities may be made available or distributed in any way that would constitute, directly or indirectly, an offer to the public in the Republic of France (except for public offerings defined in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier)). The securities may only be offered or sold in France pursuant to article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial

Code (Code monétaire et financier) to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) (as such term is defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation) acting for their own account, and in accordance with articles L. 411-1, L. 411-2 and D. 411-2 to D.411-4 of the French Monetary and Financial

Code (Code monétaire et financier). This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation

