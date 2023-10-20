(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Chef Neha Deepak Shah, renowned for her culinary expertise and passion for creating delightful dishes, proudly presented her creative culinary creation: Avocado Cheese Spread. This was done as part of the ongoing educational campaign of World Avocado Organization in India that seeks to teach the population more about avocados and their great benefits.



Avocado Cheese Spread: The Perfect Alternative to Mayonnaise





This revolutionary dairy-free recipe has not only captured the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts but has also taken social media by storm. In just four days of posting her recipe video, the reel has gained over one million views. In addition, her audiences are enthusiastically recreating the recipe and sharing their culinary creations, tagging Chef Neha in their posts.





"Avocados are known for their nutritional value, loaded with healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them perfect for health-conscious eaters. Avocado Cheese Spread is the perfect replacement for Mayo or unhealthy spreads. It is wholesome, packed with good fats," added Chef Neha Shah .





Avocado Cheese Spread is a simple fusion of creamy avocados and savoury flavours, providing a delicious and nutritious alternative for those who are lactose intolerant, or those who are looking to eat healthy without compromising on taste.





About the World Avocado Organization

The World Avocado Organization is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016 whose members are avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world - including the top four grower supplier countries to the EU and UK. The World Avocado Organization promotes the consumption of avocados based on their nutritional value and recognised health benefits. It also shares information and insights on avocado production, supply chains and sustainability with the public.





For further information, please visit: avocadofruitoflife .