Kenya Says People Still In Need Of Food Aid

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Some 2.8 million Kenyans in arid and semi-arid areas are still in need of food aid due to persistent dry conditions in the regions.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) noted that those affected are in 23 counties, 18 of which are in the normal drought phase, while five are in the alert phase and require close monitoring.

The most of the arid regions have experienced a decline in vegetation conditions, with the situation attributed to rising temperatures.

