(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ratings agency Moody's has put the Israeli government's A1 credit ratings on review for downgrade due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Citing the 'unexpected and violent conflict between Israel and Hamas,' Moody's says the conflict is increasing Israel's already relatively high exposure to geopolitical risks.

“The severity of the conflict raises the possibility of longer lasting and material credit impact,” the agency said.“While a short-lived conflict could still have credit impact, the longer lasting and more severe the military conflict, the greater its impact is likely to be on policy effectiveness, public finances and the economy.”

Moody's warned that it would downgrade Israel's ratings if“the current military conflict was likely to materially weaken Israel's institutions, in particular the effectiveness of its policymaking, its fiscal and/or its economic strength.”

Last week, figures revealed Israel's year-on-year 12-month inflation decreased to 3.8 percent in September.

It registered a decline of 0.3 percentage points compared to the 12-month figure of 4.1 percent recorded in August.

Israel registered the lowest inflation figure since 2022 in July, which stood at 3.3 percent.

Famagusta Gazette





Author