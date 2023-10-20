Sparxverse: Sparxit's Own Metaverse For Workspace Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SparxIT , a future-ready digital transformation and product development company, today announced the launch of Sparxverse, its own metaverse for workspace collaboration. Sparxverse is a virtual world where SparxIT employees and customers can come together to work, learn, and socialize in a more immersive and engaging way.Sparxverse offers a variety of features to support workplace collaboration.1. Virtual meeting rooms and conference halls where teams can meet and collaborate on projects2. Whiteboards and other interactive tools for brainstorming and ideation3. Training rooms where employees can learn new skills and knowledge4. Social spaces where employees can relax and connect with each otherSparxverse may be accessed from any device with a web browser and is based on the most recent VR and AR technology. Thanks to this, customers and staff may now feasibly collaborate with the world remotely.The CEO of SparxIT, Vikash Sharma, stated, "We are thrilled to launch Sparxverse and offer our employees and customers a futuristic way to work together." "Sparxverse is more than just a virtual office, it is a place forward-thinking place where people can come together to curate, learn, and grow exponentially."Benefits of SparxverseSparxverse offers a number of benefits for both employees and customers, including:1. Increased collaboration and productivity: Sparxverse provides a more immersive and engaging way to collaborate on projects, which can lead to increased productivity.2. Improved communication: Sparxverse makes communication easier for employees and customers, regardless of location.3. Reduced costs: Sparxverse can help to reduce costs associated with travel and office space.4. Enhanced employee satisfaction: Sparxverse can provide employees with a more enjoyable and fulfilling work experience.Currently undergoing beta testing, Sparxverse is anticipated to launch for all clients and staff of SparxIT in early 2024.About SparxITSparxIT is a forward-thinking, tech-evolutionary company with innovative visions for clients. We offer developers with years of experience and updated knowledge in the context of intelligent technologies like AI, ML and many more.

