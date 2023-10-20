Ed Sheeran Returns To India With '+ - ÷ X' Tour: Check Tour Date, When And Where To Book Tickets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ed Sheeran's India concert: Good news for Ed Sheeran fans in India as the artist is set to bring his '+ - = ÷ x' tour to the country as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The name '+ - = ÷ x' comes as the singer has completed his mathematical symbol album names this year after the release of his 'Subtract' album in May 2023.

As per a press release by BookmyShow, the India leg of this much-awaited sensational and best-selling tour will be the final stop of his Asia Tour. The release by the ticketing platform also stated that the special guest for the show will be singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

The Tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 –“Plus,”“Multiply” (2014),“Divide” (2017),“Equals” (2021) and“Subtract tour also includes a song from 2019's“No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).Known for his songs including 'Shape of You', 'Thinking out Loud', Perfect, Photograph, Ed Sheeran will be returning to Mumbai six years after his previous blockbuster with the 'Divide Tour' in 2017 Sheeran's India concert date

Ed Sheeran concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Mumbai on Saturday, 16 March, 2024 and where to book the tickets:The General on-Sale of tickets for Ed Sheeran's '+ - = ÷ x' Tour – India can be book from BookMyShow and from 27 October

2023 at 3 pm IST. As per BookMyShow statement,“Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak credit card holders will begin on October 25th, 2023 at 11 am IST on BookMyShow. Kotak White Reserve and Kotak White credit card holders can enjoy a special discount for limited seats.”Ticket price for Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert:

There are three ticket category:

General, Deck and Premium Deck. The price for General sections starts from ₹5000 onwards while for the Deck, it starts from ₹9000 onwards. The price of

the Premium Deck starts from ₹28,000 onwards.

Speaking of inclusions, the price of Deck includes dedicated lavatories, F&B zone, rear deck viewing, dedicated entry lane while Premium deck includes Free parking, Pick up and drop off service from parking, dedicated front deck viewing platform, premium food and beverages included, dedicated a/c lavatories, dedicated entry lane and tour memorabilla, the upcoming Asia dates of the '+ - = ÷ x' Tour will be Ed Sheeran's first since 2019 and the European shows follow on from his stint on the continent last year.



