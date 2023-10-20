UK PM Faces Defeat In By-Polls Uncertainty Looms For Upcoming General Elections

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The ruling Conservative party, led by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, experienced two significant losses in parliamentary seats that were historically considered safe on Friday, Reuters reported defeats have cast uncertainty over the party's prospects for the upcoming general election anticipated for next year primary opposition party, the Labour Party, secured victory in the Mid-Bedfordshire constituency, situated approximately 50 miles north of London. This victory marked a significant turnaround, as they overcame a nearly 25,000-vote majority, representing the largest deficit the party has successfully tackled in a by-election since 1945 Read: UK supports Israel's right to defend itself, go after Hamas: Rishi Sunak after meeting Netanyahu\"These are phenomenal results,\" Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a statement. \"Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they're ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.\"The dual defeats signify a substantial decline in support for the Conservative party, which had previously secured victory in the past four national elections. This occurrence marks only the third instance since 1991 when a British prime minister has suffered losses in two by-elections on the same day Read: UK PM Rishi Sunak's 'Man is man, woman is woman' remark on transgender community stirs controversy; Netizens reactAdditionally, Labour managed to reverse a substantial majority in Tamworth, a predominantly rural constituency in central England that was previously a stronghold for the Conservatives. This electoral upset showcased the second most substantial swing between the two major parties since World War Two his recent endeavours, Rishi Sunak, a 43-year-old former investment banker, has sought to rebrand himself as a daring reformer, departing from his earlier image as a prudent technocrat. His initial role involved restoring a degree of credibility to Britain in the aftermath of scandals and economic upheaval that led to the resignation of his two predecessors Read: World leaders in Israel to douse war fire; From Biden to Rishi Sunak here's how the world is strivingRishi Sunak is facing a dwindling timeline and limited opportunities to bridge the gap with the Labour party. Voters' frustrations with soaring inflation, economic sluggishness, and lengthy delays in accessing the state-run healthcare system have put him under increasing pressure. Labour has maintained a substantial double-digit lead over the Conservative party in polling for more than a year, Reuters reported.A representative from the Conservative party commented on the election results, acknowledging that they had been challenging. They pointed out that it is typically a challenge for governments to secure victories in midterm elections a recent speech at his party's conference, Rishi Sunak endeavored to present himself as a daring reformer ready to make difficult choices to reinvigorate the economy Read: 'Hope we can get it done': Rishi Sunak on UK-India trade dealFollowing the conference, Rishi Sunak made announcements about abandoning a high-speed railway project that his predecessors had strongly supported. He also revealed intentions to weaken the country's commitments to achieving net-zero emissions these moves, post-conference polls indicated that Sunak had not made substantial headway in reducing the electoral gap with the Labour party. Nonetheless, his personal approval ratings saw a slight improvement.

