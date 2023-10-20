Narrow Escape For 16 Passengers As Bus Catches Fire In Gujarat's Valsad| WATCH

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In the early hours of Friday, a bus with 16 passengers on board caught fire on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Pardi village in Valsad district were no reported casualties or injuries resulting from the incident, according to the police, ANI reported bus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Belgaum in Karnataka when the incident occurred, as per authorities.\"There were 16 passengers on the bus, and all were evacuated safely,\" the police said incident also forced the closure of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for about 2 hours as firefighters made efforts to douse the fire details are awaited.(With inputs from ANI)
