Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor: PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Regional Rapid Transit System | Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station, Uttar Pradesh on 20 October. After the inauguration, PM Modi also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot. RapidX which is country's first semi-high-speed regional rail service has been renamed NaMo Bharat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on 19 October. The train will be available for passenger operations from tomorrow i.e. 21 October the 82.15 km RRTS train, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has launched while the entire corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.
Also Read: Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor launched; Check route, timings, features and other details herePM also interacted with school children and crew of RapidX train - 'NaMo Bharat' - connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, onboard the train of the launch, the local residents spoke to news agency ANI and said that the initiative will give better travel connectivity and experience Read: RapidX line alters course: Aerocity entry for Delhi-Haryana corridor into GurgaonA local, identified as Shubhank Agarwal, arrived at the venue of the event in Sahibabad told ANI, \"This will be very important. This will be very convenient for all passengers going from Delhi to Meerut. Right now, it takes a lot of time to reach Meerut. When RRTS Corridor becomes operational commuting will become easy. Daily passengers of the route will find it convenient\"Another Ghaziabad resident Rakesh Sharma told the agency that the the crowd in East Zone is dense and commuting becomes difficult. \"This network will reduce the travel time to Meerut and help people,\" he said as quoted by ANI. A Ghaziabad resident named Shikha Sharma said, \"There were a few problems in commuting to Meerut. This will make the travel to Meerut easier,\" as quoted by ANI.
MENAFN20102023007365015876ID1107275449
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.