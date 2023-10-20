The Piano Man Jazz Club Kicks Off Its Largest Venue In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Piano Man Jazz Club, known for hosting live music performances, on Friday kicked off its largest venture in Malviya Nagar in the national capital venue that draws inspiration from Gothic cathedrals of Europe, spans about 8,500 sq. ft, offering to seat over 300 guests, the company said in a statement.\"We want to be a part of making New Delhi one of the vibrant cultural places in the world. The Piano Man New Delhi will go a long way in allowing us to bring some of the finest artists from India and around the world to Delhi, and work with cultural institutions and embassies to present something extraordinary, in an environment designed to enhance every aspect of the performance,\" founder and CEO, The Piano Man Group, Arjun Sagar Gupta said of legendary musicians are etched on the floor and slabs of the mezzanine and first floor edges; while stained glass windows serve as a backdrop in the bar area, the statement read\"The engineering console even mimics confession booths found in churches. The dark wood colour palette, signature interiors, and unique seating design reminiscent of all TPM venues are complemented by intricate details that reveal themselves as you explore the space,\" the company further said curated a special menu for the new space, partner chef Manoj Pandey, said,“Opening the doors to our Eldeco Center venue is a momentous occasion for The Piano Man. While TPM has always been celebrated for its Eurasian cuisine, this new location marks a thrilling evolution in our culinary journey as well. We have meticulously curated an Indo Fusion menu that not only pays homage to our Eurasian roots but also embraces the rich tapestry of flavors and ingredients that India offers.\"The Piano Man, for more than a decade, has bagged awards including the Best Venue for live performances and Best Concept Bar of the Year by India Nightlife, Best Venue for Live Music and Best Jazz Bar by Times Nightlife Food Awards and Best Restaurant at The Week Awards.

