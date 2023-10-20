Anushka Sharma Congratulates Her Husband Virat Kohli On His 78Th International Century (See Post)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Sharma was a happy wife as her husband Virat Kohli struck a century in the 41st over of India's World Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19. This was Virat Kohli's maiden century in this year's World Cup and his third in his World Cup career overall. As the world celebrated Virat, his wife, and actress Anushka Sharma also took to social media to express her excitement.



Anushka Sharma's post

Anushka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram story made by the Indian Cricket Team, along with a red heart emoji and a kiss face emoji. Anushka has frequently turned to Instagram to show her support for her cricketer husband. Fans are awestruck by their love and unwavering support for one another.







When India defeated Pakistan earlier this month, Anushka uploaded a picture of her husband and KL Rahul with a blue heart emoji to show her support for Virat and team India. While Virat came close to a century that day, he struck his first century in this year's World Cup against Bangladesh.

Professional front

Anushka will be seen in a biographical sports drama film, 'Chakda 'Xpress'. It is written by Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Prosit Roy, and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film. Along with Anushka, the film stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.



Next, Anushka will appear as the lead in the forthcoming gangster comedy 'Kaneda', starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Navdeep Singh and will follow the narrative of three Punjabi men and their travels in Canada.