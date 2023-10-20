Ganapath Actor Tiger Shroff Teases Playful Revenge Ambitions On Hrithik Roshan; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the 2019 action thriller film "War," Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engaged in a powerful face-off, with Hrithik Roshan playing the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, who leads the Elite Shadow Unit of R&AW, and Tiger Shroff playing a dual role as the antagonist, Captain Saurabh Patil. The two actors had an intense physical brawl in the movie. In a recent interview with India Today, Tiger Shroff expressed his wish to seek revenge on Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, if he ever had the opportunity to return as a negative character in a future film.

Tiger Shroff humorously stated, "If I come back as the bad character, I would probably want my revenge on Hrithik sir for beating me up so badly. But I look up to him so much that I would probably not." He made this comment when asked about whom he would like to have a faceoff with among the characters Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir from the YRF spy-verse.

ALSO READ:

Imtiaz Ali recalls unconventional approach to making 'Highway' that defined Alia Bhatt's career; Read

There is a sequel to "War" in the pipeline, titled "War 2," which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It has been reported that South Superstar NTR Jr. will also share screen time with Tiger Shroff in the film.

"War" was a major success, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. Following the film's success, Hrithik Roshan appeared in "Vikram Vedha" alongside Saif Ali Khan in 2022. Currently, he is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming project "Fighter," which features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.